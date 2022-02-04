Demand to arrest youth injuring school HM, peon in Kannad

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The delegations of headmasters and teachers have submitted memorandums to the education officer (EO) and demanded immediate arrest of the rabid youth for attacking the headmaster and the peon in Karmaveer Kakasasaheb

Deshmukh School (Kannad) on Friday. The youth was moving in a suspicious manner outside the school campus. The duo has raised an objection over his visit to the school and misbehaving with female students.

The memorandums were submitted by various unions including Shikshak Bharati, Aurangabad Zilla Mukhyadhyapak Sangh and Kranti Shikshak Sanghatna.

The headmasters union demanded immediate arrest of the youth and threatened of agitating if immediate action is not taken in the case. The memorandum was duly signed by Yunus Patel, Manohar Surgade, P M Pawar, Kiran

M, Gulabrao Narwade, Vijay Dwarkunde and Sujata Pawar. The memorandum submitted by Shikshak Bharti expressed concern as the headmaster Abasaheb Chavan and peon Santosh Jadhav sustained severe injuries on their shoulders and ears. The district president Prakash Dane, Sunil Chipate, Mahendra Barwal, Santosh Tathe and Manoj Patil (of Kranti Shikshak Sanghatna) demanded immediate action.