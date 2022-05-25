Demand to control hooligans, gangsters in city

Aurangabad, May 25:

A delegation of Shiv Sena submitted a memorandum to CP Dr Nikhil Gupta demanding to gain control over the hooligans and gangsters in the city. DCP Aparna Gite, DCP Ujwalla Vankar, DCP Deepak Girhe accepted the memorandum on behalf of the police commissionerate on Wednesday.

As per the memorandum, the law and order in the city is being breached. The incidents of murder are on a rise. The miscreants are wandering in gangs. Hence, such criminal activities should be curbed immediately and the residents should be given safe environment, as demanded in the memorandum.

The incidents of murders are on a rise, swords are brought openly through online system, the abortion and sedative pills are easily available in the city. Criminals are possessing sharp weapons. The women are not feeling safe and the girl students are teased openly at various places. Hence, there is a need for strict law and order situation, the memorandum added.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rajendra Janjal, Anil Polkar, Vinayak Pande, Rajendra Rathod, Vijay Waghchaure, Vishwanath Swami, Raju Vaidya, Sushil Khedkar, Pratibha Jagtap, Sunita Aulwar, Sunita Dev, Kala Ojha, Hanuman Shinde, Rishikesh Jaiswal and others were present.

NCP Youth Wing submits memorandum

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) City Youth Wing submitted a memorandum to the home minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding to gain control over the increased criminal activities in the city. A delegation led by city youth president Mayur Sonawane submitted the memorandum stating the several criminal incidents came to the fore last week. The sedative pills are sold openly etc.