Demand to ‘Fly91’ for Pune, Nagpur, and Goa air connectivity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The chairman of the civil aviation committee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Development Foundation Sunit Kothari has demanded the Fly91 airlines for air connectivity from the city to Pune, Nagpur and Goa.

Kothari discussed starting flights on various routes with the chief revenue officer for around one and a half hours. It primarily included routes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Goa. Fly91 has its headquarters in Goa and provides services through the 74-seater ATR-72 aircraft. The fleet will have 6 aircrafts by March, 2024.