Demand to lodge police case against Guv

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2022 11:30 PM 2022-11-21T23:30:01+5:30 2022-11-21T23:30:01+5:30

Aurangabad : Members of Maharashtra Sena demanded that a case should be registered against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for ...

Demand to lodge police case against Guv | Demand to lodge police case against Guv

Demand to lodge police case against Guv

Next

Aurangabad :

Members of Maharashtra Sena demanded that a case should be registered against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for making objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Koshyari made the statement in the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised on Saturday.

They also submitted a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Raj Sable, Avinash Thitte, Suresh Shingare, Sunil Kotkar and others were present.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra Sena Maharashtra Sena Avinash thitte Bhagat Singh Koshyari Bhagat singh koshiyar Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Goa bhagat singh koshiyari Goa bhagat singh koshyari Bhagat koshyari Shri bhagat singh koshyari Maharashtra bhagat singh koshiyari Maharashtra bhagat singh koshyari Jawaharnagar Police Station