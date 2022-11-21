Demand to lodge police case against Guv

Aurangabad :

Members of Maharashtra Sena demanded that a case should be registered against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for making objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Koshyari made the statement in the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised on Saturday.

They also submitted a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Raj Sable, Avinash Thitte, Suresh Shingare, Sunil Kotkar and others were present.