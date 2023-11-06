Demand to provide online payment facility in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senator of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) demanded to provide an online payment facility on the campus for students.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, senate member Bandu Somvanshi stated that an online payment facility is available everywhere. “Students visit the university campus to withdraw degrees, migration and other documents. They have to pay fees in cash at the main building. In the digital age, online payment facilities should be provided to youths as they have to face a lot of inconveniences,” he said. He also demanded to take steps to bring back glory to the printing press of the university. Sadeq Shaikh, Balaji Dalve, Ankush Sonawne and others were present.