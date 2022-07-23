Demand to recruit teachers through MPSC

Aurangabad, July 23:

The different teachers' unions have demanded to conduct school teachers recruitment through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

It may be noted that there was banned on teachers' recruitment for nearly one decade.

After agitations of the teachers' unions, the State Government took the decision to the recruitment of 12000 through Pavitra Portal in 2017. But, the recruitment permission was granted in 2019.

Of them, 5,031 teachers including 466 of Urdu medium recruited.

The Education Department received different complaints about recruitment through the portal.

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandre submitted a proposal to MPSC chairman to recruit teachers through the MPSC.

One of the teachers' unions Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the recruitment of teachers through MPSC as expert candidates would get justice in the teachers' recruitment.

The said proposal should be approved immediately, and some technical changes are currently required to start the recruitment of teachers through MPSC, till the time the process of recruitment of teachers is started, the organisation seeking to recruit teachers should be given immediate approval. Sajid Ahmed from ABUSS said that they had requested Education Commissioner Suraj Mandre to fill the vacant posts immediately.