Demands of electricity technical employees will be resolved

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the demands of the electricity technical employees will be resolved soon as the governments in the state and the centre is the same. He was speaking during the inaugurated of the 33rd annual general body meeting of the Maharashtra Rajya Vij Kamgar Sahakari Patsanstha held at ICAI Bhavan, Beed By-pass road on Monday. The president of the organisatin Kailas Gaurkar presided over. The guests of honour were MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, Aurangabad District Central Cooperative Bank president Nitin Patil director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd Dr Naresh Gite, chief engineer (distribution) Bhujang Khandare, Bhausaheb Bhakare, Syed Zahiroddin, R P Thorat, Tarachand Kolhe, Bhausaheb Patil, Shravan Kolnoorkar, Radhesham Shadmallu, Nana Chatte, Santosh Waghmare, Aziz Pathan and others.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries after paying homage to the martyrs. General secretary of the organisation Syed Zahiroddin made an introductory speech and presented the financial report of the sanstha.

Gaurkar made an welcome speech and informed the audience about the work of the organisation.

MP Jaleel said, that the politicians often misled the people by saying that the electricity bills will be waved off and hence they should not pay it. However, the outstanding amount of the bills increase and hence people should not listen to them.

Jaisantosh Aher, Vishwambhar Lokhande, C M Salunke, Jafar Pathan, Prakash Sormare, Salma Shaikh, Seema Mohite, M R Kale, Nandu Lokhande, Manoj Chavan, Habib Shaikh and others took efforts for the success of the function.