Demolition of Labour colony to start after March 20

Rs 1.5 crore to be spent for demolishing the houses

Aurangabad, March 17:

The way has been cleared for demolishing houses on 13.5 acres of land at Vishwasnagar, Labor Colony as the administration is planning to start the demolition after March 20. The administration moved into action after the petition filed against the demolition was disposed of in the Supreme Court on Thursday. It will cost Rs 1.5 crore to demolish the houses.

The demolition process started on November 8, 2021, but was stopped due to strong protest by the residents and political leaders. The residents had also filed a petition in the court. The administration has made full preparations to demolish the house in Vishwasnagar, Labor Colony on 13.5 acres of land. Except the houses of 147 petitioners, the remaining houses of unauthorized occupants and those who have retired from the administrative service will be taken into custody.

Success to the efforts of the collector

District collector Sunil Chavan presented complete information to the government and court. He also made presentations before the guardian minister, revenue minister and deputy chief minister. It is proposed to build an administrative complex on a 13.5 acre land and further process will start after the land is acquired, the district collector said. He also clarified that the demolition will start from Monday. This is the first time in the last few years that the district administration has made such a concerted effort to take possession of a piece of land.