Dengue, malaria outbreak curtailed in the city

Aurangabad, July 22:

Every year with the onset of monsoon, the number of dengue and malaria patients increases dramatically. Although it has been two months this year, the number of patients is less this year. The diseases are under control due to the comprehensive measures taken by the health department of the municipal corporation before the onset of monsoon, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

This year proper planning was done under the guidance of administrator Astikkumar Pandey. Initially, an awareness rally was held to celebrate world malaria day. An exhibition was held in Siddharth garden regarding insect-borne diseases. Exhibitions were also held in crowded places. In the month of May, health training was given in nine zones of the city housing societies and apartments.

In June, the Malaria department ordered 160 staff to take special mosquito control measures in high-risk areas. In all, 53,562 houses were surveyed and 1.22 lakh water containers were checked. Abatement in 16,140 houses, fogging in 511 houses and pamphlets were distributed in 6,256 places. Such efforts have drastically reduced the mosquitoes and spread of viral diseases, said Mandlecha.

Statistics of dengue patients:

Years Suspected Positive

2019 1069 247

2020 64 10

2021 395 76

2022 40 02