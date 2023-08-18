Dengue spreads tentacles in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is grappling with the conjunctivitis epidemic. At the same time, Dengue has spread its tentacles and as many as 59 suspects were found in the 18 days in August, while 12 are Dengue positive. The city health machinery has been shaken with it. Patents are being treated in large numbers in private hospitals and some of them have died, but the municipal corporation has no record about it.

Since the advent of the Monsoon, there have been no heavy rains in the city. Thus, the mosquitoes are breeding enormously. The municipal corporation health department had implemented an Abet and fogging drive across the city, a month back. More than one lakh houses were inspected and the results were seen immediately. No Malaria and Dengue patients were found. However, at the beginning of August, in all 59 Dengue suspects were found and 12 were found infected in just 18 days. A Dengue patient had died in a private hospital. The hospital has not informed about it the health department, said the epidemic drive officer Archana Rane.

Year - Dengue suspects - Positive

2021 - 266 - 57

2022 - 232 - 61

2023 - 175 - 57

Measures?

Avert water logging around the houses. Change the water from the cooler weekly. Sprinkle insecticide in houses. Cover your body with full clothes. Use mosquito nets and repellents. Stored water should be covered with lids.

Municipal corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said the suspects and positive Dengue patients are found in the city. The Abetting and fogging drive has been intensified in the city. The citizens should not be afraid.