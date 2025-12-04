Dental check-up camp at Green Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Valley School organised a comprehensive dental check-up camp for its students from pre-primary classes up to Grade 10, recently.

Dental surgeon Dr Bhavana Palve, along with her support staff conducted thorough examinations for hundreds of students, checking for common issues such as cavities, gum infections, and alignment concerns. Dr Palve discussed the identified dental issues related to the children with their parents offering advice. Principal Urmila Kanwar thanked Dr Palve and her team.