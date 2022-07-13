Deoghar Airport inaugurated

Aurangabad, July 13:

The terminal building of Baba Baidyanath Airport, Deoghar in Jharkhand designed by Ar Shweta Khosla Nagpal and Ar Kanav Khosla was inaugurated recently by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The airport has been primarily developed to cater to North Eastern part of Jharkhand and cater to pilgrims of Baidyanath Temple. The airport is spread over 654 acres and constructed at the cost of 400 crores.

Architect Shweta Khosla Nagpal is the daughter of Architect Ramesh Nagpal. She is born and brought up in Aurangabad. She mentioned that she is very proud to be a Aurangabad girl which has imbibed in her the respect for the cultural heritage of our country.

Chief designer of Avinash Khosla and Associates, Architect Kanav Khosla is also responsible for designing 7 other airports in India such as Kadappa, Raipur ,Jharsuguda and others.