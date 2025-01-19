Deogiri Bank kite Festival highlights environment and safety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Deogiri Bank Kite Festival in city drew a massive crowd, blending festivity with awareness about environmental protection and vehicle safety. Eco-friendly kites without nylon strings were flown to protect birds, while a campaign encouraged helmet use for road safety.

The event, conceived by Deogiri Bank president Kishor Shitole, was inaugurated by former union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, BJP district president Shirish Boralkar, and former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele. During the festival, the bank also launched its Platinum ATM card. Cultural performances captivated attendees, making the event enjoyable for people of all ages. The festival earned widespread praise for its innovative approach to addressing social issues.

Under the leadership of CEO Praveen Nandedkar and Deputy CEO Datt Shinde, the festival was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on the community.