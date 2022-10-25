Deposit of overdue grants

Aurangabad:

The education department has finally sweetened the Diwali of the principals by depositing the amount of fuel, vegetables and mid-day meal in their account on Tuesday. For the last six and a half months, the headmaster had to spend the amount from their own pocket.

School principals and self-help groups often spent out of pocket for fuel, vegetables, edible oil, coconuts, sugar and other items required for making nutritious meals for school kids. There was a feeling of resentment among the headmasters and self-help groups as they were not paid the amount.

The pending amount was deposited directly from the education level to the headmaster's account. The amount of difference remaining according to the number of students will also be deposited soon.