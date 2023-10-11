Deputy CM Fadnavis assures action on small scale industries issues

Massia delegation meets DCM in Nagpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) of organizing a meeting of the concerned officials to discuss various issues of entrepreneurs and electricity problems.

A delegation of MASSIA office bearers, led by president Anil Patil, met Fadnavis in Nagpur and submitted a statement highlighting the problems faced by small entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In the statement, the delegation demanded uninterrupted power supply to small scale industries in Waluj MIDC, Shendra and Chikalthana MIDCs, where frequent power cuts and low pressure power supply are causing losses to industries. The delegation also demanded that the outdated system of MSEDCL be changed to meet the increasing demand for power, and that two power substations be set up near Waluj MIDC.

Other demands of the delegation included stopping extortionists in MIDCs, setting up a system for disposal of dangerous solid waste in MIDCs, asphalting the road from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune immediately, setting up a separate police station for Sendra, and providing additional manpower and vehicles to the police station. Fadnavis promised to hold a meeting of officials soon to clear all the demands related to MSEDCL. Vice president Arjun Gaikwad, Chetan Raut, secretary Kamlakar Patil, Rahul Mogle and others were present.

We are hopeful about resolvement of the issues

The MASSIA delegation had been following up with the government for the past six months to meet Fadnavis and discuss the problems of small entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. DCM has assured us to resolve our issues and hold meetings with the MSEDCL officials. We are hopeful that the issues will soon be resolved.