Desai meets Scindia: demands approval of proposal to rename airport

Issues of expansion of runway, land acquisition and increase in flights discussed

Aurangabad, May 17:

Sena leader and district guardian minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday met the union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi and demanded to approve the proposal of renaming the airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj airport. union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was present.

Desai met Scindia at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, at the ministry of civil aviation in Delhi on Tuesday. He demanded that the airport should be upgraded to international standard by expanding the runway, which is important for tourism and industry in Marathwada. The State cabinet also approved to rename Aurangabad airport. Also, both houses of the State legislature have unanimously approved the State government's proposal.

The ministry of civil aviation should also approve the proposal. Scindia said that the proposals for naming airports from 13 States, including Maharashtra, have been received by the ministry. The matter would be sorted out with the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union Cabinet. Desai also demanded the erection of a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Aurangabad Airport.

Airport runway should be expanded

Desai underlined the need to expand the runway at Aurangabad airport. Necessary land will be acquired from the local administration for this purpose. Desai also demanded that the civil aviation ministry should take up the matter expeditiously and make Aurangabad airport of international standards. Scindia assured that if the State government acquires the land, the issue of airport runway will be taken up immediately.

Flights should be increased

Desai also demanded an increase in flight rounds at Aurangabad airport in view of the growing number of tourists and passengers. There was a demand for regular daily flights between Mumbai and Aurangabad in the morning. Scindia assured that a positive solution would be reached soon.