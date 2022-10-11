Develop Aurangabad into IT Hub

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

An active tourism enthusiast submitted a memorandum urging the union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, towards the need of inviting and encouraging major IT companies to set up their units and declaring Aurangabad as an IT Hub.

The memorandum stated that Aurangabad is a tourism capital of Maharashtra. It is an Educational Hub where thousands of students from all over the country are studying in city's engineering colleges. The city is well-connected with Mumbai, Pune, Delhi through air, train and road. Hence the development of the historic city as an IT hub will help generating employment opportunities for the educated unemployed youths and remove backlog in the region.

Train connectivity with Bengaluru

The memorandum also requested to extend the

Nanded-Bengaluru train (number 16594) till Aurangabad; promote small scale industries and encourage educated unemployed youths to become self-employed; market local art, handicrafts and textile products etc in the country and abroad.

The union Minister of State (Railways) Raosaheb Danve and the union Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat Karad were also present on the occasion.