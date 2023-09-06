Development Plan Unit officers; staff reported missing with documents!

DP-Unit officer, personnel on medical leave.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Government has deployed an independent Development Plan (DP) Unit to prepare the City Development Plan, two years ago. The unit has its office on the campus of civic headquarters. On Wednesday, it came to notice that the officers and the staff of the unit had disappeared along with the documents. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekant paid a surprise visit to the DP Unit office, in the morning. He ordered the health officials to search for all the missing staff, who had gone on medical leave, and conduct their medical check up, prior to joining the office. Hence sensation has prevailed on the CSMC campus due to the surprise visit and civic chief’s order.

The DP Unit led by Deputy Director (Town Planning) Raza Khan was constituted in August 2021. Earlier, the unit had a staff of 15 officers and personnel. Later on, some of them got transferred. Hence, with the available number of staff, Raza Khan, had presented the city’s existing land use (ELU) maps, four months ago. Later on, he also finalised the proposed land use (PLU) maps as per the DP Plan. Moreover, during last week, he announced that PLU maps are ready. He also submitted the status report to the secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD).

High Court’s order

In response to a contempt petition filed during last month, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, ordered the state government to appoint an independent officer to finalise the DP Plan in three weeks. The order also stated that the same officer should complete the further proceedings.

Accordingly, the UDD appointed Deputy Director (Town Planning) of Thane Municipal Corporation, Shrikanth Deshmukh as an independent officer on August 31. UDD ordered him to prepare the PLU maps. Four days ago, Deshmukh joined the CSMC, but the Raza Khan-led DP Unit did not give him a single paper or document.

Administrator Pays Surprise Visit

The administrator paid a surprise visit to DP-Unit on Wednesday morning. While going through the attendance register, he found all the officers and staff were absent. He was told that the Unit’s officer and other staff are on medical leave. Hence the administrator ordered the health department to search for the staff, and conduct their medical check up.

Box 1

“I had instructed the town planner Dhakane (of DP Unit) on Tuesday, to cooperate with the independent officer who has been appointed by the government on the orders of the High Court. Then also he did not cooperate with him. I will be taking legal action against him,” said G Sreekant.

Boxxxxxx2

When contacted the Head of DP-Unit Raza Khan said, “ The High Court order stated to hand over all the details of the City Development Plan to the government appointed officer in three months. Hence the details will be given to him before the deadline set by the bench. There are 3-4 personnel in the unit. Of which, one woman employee is genuinely in hospital. I am on medical leave for 5-6 days. One personnel has gone on leave for Gokulashtami. None of them had taken any document outside the office. All the almirahs are sealed. Hence there is no question of disappearing from the office.”

Boxxxxxxx 3

Administrator Serves Notice

The civic chief served a notice to the head of DP- Unit. It stated that as per the bench’s order, the government appointed officer should get the official papers. Hence ensure that there is no contempt of the High Court’s order or else you will be held responsible personally. The government appointed officer Shrikant Deshmukh visited our office twice, but you and other officers were not present in the office. Hence you should immediately attend the office and it is necessary to hand over the papers regarding the work done as per the Section 25 of The Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.