Development works of Rs 1000 Cr to be done in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I was getting indications of my transfer time and again. I did not make any effort to stop the transfer. I worked honestly in the Municipal Corporation of the city for nine months. I wished to stay for some more days in MC. But, I was transferred. Many developments are being done in the city. The development works of Rs 1000 crores will be done in the coming days,” said Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, the outing administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Dr Abhijit Chaudhari was transferred as joint commissioner of GST four days ago. He was in Greece on a private tour when he was transferred. He arrived in the city on Sunday evening and interacted with the media persons.

Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said that there is a lot of scope to work here and received the love and cooperation of citizens.

“The officers and employees work hard. All have seen this during G 20 summit. The tender for laying a drainage line in Satara Deolai at Rs 275.68 crore was released. The works of Rs 100 crore roads will begin. The tendering process for Rs 192 crore works of beautification of Kamal Talav (lake) and 900 mm water pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshetrawadi is at the final stage,” he said.

The outgoing administrator said that Rs 100 crores road works of the second phase of Smart City are getting underway.

“Besides Sulabh Shauchalaya, many big and small works will be done. The announcement of various works in e-governance was to be made next week,” he said.

Dr Chaudhari said that there was a need to conduct the recruitment process in the Municipal Corporation.

“The process for the recruitment has begun. The recruitment was to get momentum in the next few days. There is a need to send officers here on deputation from the Government,” he added.