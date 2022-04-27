Devise strategy to fight against changing nature of capitalism: Ex-CP Kamble

Aurangabad, April 27:

"It is very important that our intellectual class must devise a strategy to fight against capitalism that has grown in multiple forms across the world. During Covid 19, capitalists accumulated wealth and their share of profit increased beyond our calculations, " said Uddhav Kamble, ex-commissioner of police of the city.

He was addressing a gathering at the symposium organised at Mahatma Gandhi Bhavan on the book "Aamhi Ladhalo Aamhi Ghadlo" edited by Dr Maroti Tegumpure and Dr Atulkumar Chaurpagar.

Kamble said that some people might have drawn the picture that capitalism had fallen apart but in reality, it accumulated large money and profit.

Dr Tegumpure gave an introductory speech. Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Adinath Ingole also spoke. Anna Sawant, Pandit Munde, Sulbha Munde, Ravikumar Tayde, Bhagwan Bhojne, Dr Sangram More, Ajay Bhavalkar, teachers and students were present. Nitin Wavhale conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr Atulkumar Chaurpagar expressed a vote of thanks.