Devotees flock to see replica of Golden Temple at Chikalthana, Jejuri Gad

Hemadpanthi temple of Lord Vitthal at Cidco N-2

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

Due to inadequate space, the tradition of erecting large decorations, sets and tableaux in the old city is now declining. Ganesh mandals in the surrounding areas of the city are now coming forward. Ganesh Mandals in Chikalthana put aside their tradition of live tableaux and emphasized on large decorative scenes this year. Savata Ganesh Mandal has erected a replica of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, while Jai Malhar Ganesh Mandal in the same area has erected a 35 feet high Jejuri Gad this year.

Citizens thronged on Sunday to see the replica of the Golden Temple erected in an acre of land on the road leading to the Sant Savta Maharaj temple in Chikalthana. There is an arrangement for washing feet at the entrance. The inside appearance provides a spectacular view of the Amritsagar lake in front and the golden temple. The Shriram Temple of Ayodhya and Lord Ganesha idol attract everyone's attention. Everyone has to tie a saffron or yellow cloth on their head while going to the temple.

Darshan of Jai Malhar

Jai Malhar Ganesh Mandal of Chikalthana, famous for its live tableaux, has set up a replica of 'Jejuri Gad' this year. The 35 feet tall structure is proving to be the centre of attraction. After climbing the stairs to the first floor, Jejuri Gad is visible. Devotees throw Bhandara (Turmeric) chanting 'Yalkot Yalkot Jai Malhar'. The idol of Lord Khandoba is seen inside the temple.

Hemadpanthi temple of Lord Vitthal

Garudzep Ganesh Mitramandal at Cidco N-2 for the first time this year has erected a replica of the magnificent Hemadpanthi Lord Vitthal temple on a 5000 sq ft foot area. The temple looks like 'Kedarnath' temple from the front. Due to the 3D effect, the Ganesh idol here seems to be made of stone, but it is made from POP, weighing 7 quintals. Lord Vitthal's image is placed behind the idol.