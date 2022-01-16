Didn't travel abroad, but were diagnosed with omicron

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Till now, it was coming to light that only those who have gone abroad are infected with Omicron. However, those who have not traveled abroad are being found infected with omicron. A 36-year-old who had returned from South Africa in December, and a 27-year-old corona warrior who did not make any international trips were found omicron positive.

The health department received the reports of the two patients on Saturday. Fortunately, both are now negative. A 36-year-old resident of Beed Bypass arrived in the city on December 21 from Africa. Initially the RTPCR report was negative. After a 7-day home quarantine on December 28, the report came back positive. So he was admitted to Meltron covid center for 10 days for treatment. He has been vaccinated twice. On January 7, the test report came back negative. Therefore, he was discharged and home isolation was recommended for the next 7 days.

Corona patient contact

The 27-year-old resident of Cidco area is working in a private hospital. When the RTPCR test was conducted on December 30 due to contact with a corona positive patient, the report was positive. The report was negative on January 9.

Three patients were found positive

On December 25, a 33-year-old man from Cidco, N-7, who came from Dubai with a 50-year-old man from London via Mumbai, was found to be suffering from Omicron. The 24-year-old patient, who had traveled from the United States, was diagnosed with omicron on January 9.

Follow corona prevention rules

It is difficult to say whether omicron infection has spread in the city. But citizens are required to abide by the corona prevention rules. Preference should be given to observing social distance with the use of masks, said Dr Paras Mandalecha, medical officer, municipal corporation.