Different programmes held education expo on 5th day

Aurangabad: Various programmes including a workshop and panel discussions on financial freedom and mandatory skills among youth, were held, on Tuesday, the fifth day of a week-long education expo being organised at Aam Khan ground.

The interactive session on ‘Financial Freedom’ was conducted

in the afternoon. Ashraf Mohammed (chief executive officer, Idafa Investment Pvt Ltd, Mumbai) guided the participants.

A panel discussion on mandatory skills among youths. CA Hakeem Patel and others spoke on the skills. A summit on ‘Business and Finance’ was conducted in the evening.

Ashraf Mohammedy, adv Syed Faiz, Dr Rehan Ansair and Danesh Riyaz interacted with the participants at the open stage auditorium. Safar Khan, Abdul Wahab and Mufti Yahya Moin were the conveners of the session. In the morning, a special session was held for women.

Box

Today’s events

--Wali Rahmani’s lecture on ‘Educational Reforms.

--Leading the Leaders for Setting the Footprints

--Happy Club-Mehndi Design Competition