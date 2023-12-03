Different programmes on Mahaparinirvan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different programmes will be organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6.

A silent padayatra will be taken out from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of Bamu at 8 am while it will culminate near the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate.

Former gazetted officer E Z Khobragadw will deliver the lecture on ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Indian Constitution’ at the main auditorium, at 11 am. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will also grace the event.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan have appealed to all to attend the programme.