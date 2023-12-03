Different programmes on Mahaparinirvan Din

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-12-03T19:30:02+5:30 2023-12-03T19:30:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different programmes will be organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6. ...

Different programmes on Mahaparinirvan Din | Different programmes on Mahaparinirvan Din

Different programmes on Mahaparinirvan Din

Google News Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different programmes will be organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6.

A silent padayatra will be taken out from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of Bamu at 8 am while it will culminate near the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate.

Former gazetted officer E Z Khobragadw will deliver the lecture on ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Indian Constitution’ at the main auditorium, at 11 am. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will also grace the event.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan have appealed to all to attend the programme.

Open in app