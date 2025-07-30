Different progs in GCE on Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government College of Engineering (GCE) will organise various programmes from 8 am to 5.30 pm on August 1 to celebrate the 65th Foundation Day. There will be trees plantation at the institute campus from 8 am to 9.15 am.

Brigadier Virendra Singh, Indian Army, will give a presentation on ‘Operation Sindoor’ at the main auditorium from 10 am to 10.30 am while Shivprasad Jaju (CE), Pawan Group of Industries), will guide the students on ‘Time and Team’ from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm.

The other programmes included Alumni and Parents Meeting at respective departments, Panel Discussions on Industry Ready Engineer, Exposure of Engineering Field to School Students, Presentation of Achievers from GCE and Felicitation of Student Council members.