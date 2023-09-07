Digital medical check-up at Gaikwad preschool & Olympiad School

Published: September 7, 2023

Digital medical check-up at Gaikwad preschool & Olympiad School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gaikwad Preschool and Gaikwad Olympiad School organised a digital check-up initiative for students for the fourth consecutive year.

Students underwent a comprehensive health assessment, including BMI evaluations in accordance with WHO standards, advance dental screening reports and eye screening from AI-based screener.

This programme was executed under the supervision of chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, executive director Kulbhushan Gaikwad and principal Priya Joshi.

The check-up was conducted under the guidance of Dr Varun Patidar, Dr Rohit Jain (senior consultant dentist) and Shweta Patidar

