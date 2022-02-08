Digital Wellness prog for school students, initiative by Chetna Empowerment Foundation

Aurangabad, Feb 8: Chetna Empowerment Foundation (CEF) organised an offline digital wellness initiative in schools as part of Empower Child Through Living Values Under, recently.

Problems such as participating in criminal activities, addictions, violence, aggression, excessive use of gadgets among adolescents are increasing rapidly owing to lack of emotional and social skills.

The CEF organized awarebess programmes at Zilla Parishad Ladsawangi and Jagdamba High School, Naigavhan Aurangabad focussing on values such as cooperation and responsibilities.

More than 750 students and teachers were made aware of the correct and wrong use of digital media.

Gayatri Randad made the students experience meditation and explained how it is beneficial to increase concentration. How to use the screen in a healthier way, as well as many tools and techniques were taught. The needy students will also be counseled in the coming time.

Akash Fulzalke and Nikhil Salunke presented a very beautiful drama on Digital Deaddiction making the students aware of the ill effects of mobile.

Some of the students said they spent a lot of valuable time playing games on mobile and resolved to use it for minimum duration. They also enjoyed the experience of meditation.