Dilip Bade Memorial Rolling Trophy for winner of Fine Art category

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winning team in the competitions of the Fine Arts category of the Central Youth Festival will be awarded Dilip Bade Memorial Rolling Trophy. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari has taken the initiative for this proposal.

Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure said, “The winning team in the fine arts category of the Central Youth Festival will be honoured with the late painter and art teacher Prof. Dilip Bade Memorial Trophy.”

Former Senator Sambhaji Bhosale, Head of the Fine Art Department Dr Shirish Ambekar and others expressed their desire to have a 'Rolling Trophy ' for the winner of 'Fine Arts' at the Youth Festival, in memory of Dilip Bade.

It was approved in the meeting of the Management Council under the chairmanship of VC Dr Vijay Fulari. The Youth Festival is being held. The rolling trophy will be presented to the winners at the valedictory ceremony of this festival.