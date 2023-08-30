Dilip Bharad on state-level panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government formed a five-member committee to decide the policy to set up sub-centres of non-agriculture universities across the State.

Deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy Dilip Bharad was appointed member of the panel.

The Government will make a decision about the sub-centres establishment of 16 non-agriculture universities in the State. Director of the higher education department

Dr Shailendra Deolankar has sent the letter of his appointment. Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr Ajay Bhamre is the president of the panel.

Bharad has already worked on more than 10 State level committees which included the university laws draft committee, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Promotion Committee and a sub-committee of the National Education Policy