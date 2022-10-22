Ruchira Darda

It’s really an exciting month. Full of festivities and flavour. Wherever you go, you are greeted with smiles and cheer. I love festive season.

But this year, it’s been a super crazy month for us, with all our birthdays, Navratri and now Diwali. In between all this, we had our launch event of WoW, my club for women. The conversation that took place that day has left me thinking. Why do women leave themselves to be dependent on the men in their life? Take me for example, I surely think I am an intelligent person, I have the calibre to take on a project and see it through, a thinking mind, a super successful entrepreneur, but yet I cringe when the accountant calls why? Why didn’t I ever think about taking charge of my money? Not only in terms of earning it but also in terms of investing and making it grow. We easily lean on our men, thinking if they are doing it why should we. But slowly and unknowingly, we become dependent financially and emotionally. I know there are a handful of women who have taken charge, but there is a majority that still needs to.

We are going to pray to Laxmi today, our goddess of wealth. You must pledge to her to make yourself alert and educated about your finances and pledge to make your women - be it daughter, wife or mother - financially free.

Build small habits of saving, investing in simple ways which you can understand and control but surely do it girls.

This is the dhan we can gift ourselves. One of knowledge about our money, our health and our well-being. For, if the lady of the house is fiercely free, she will raise a well-educated independent and wholesome family.

Then let’s make this Diwali a Dimaag se dhani - Diwali.

Happy Diwali everyone.