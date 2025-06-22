Direct 2nd-year admission to Poly diploma courses begain

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started online registration for direct second-year admissions to polytechnic in Engineering and Technology courses across the State.

The last date for the online registration, uploading and verification of documents is July 2. The selected candidates will get admission to the polytechnic diploma courses for the academic year 2025-26. The provisional merit list of the candidates will be displayed on the website on July 4 while the final merit list will be released on July 9. The seats are reserved in polytechnics for the lateral entry candidates.

Eligibility criteria for general candidates

The candidates who passed 12th standard (with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational-subjects- Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship) or 10th 2 years ITI.

Admission for working professionals

There will be a separate division of direct second-year diploma courses for working professionals. Besides HSC (with given subjects) or 10th 2 years-ITI, along with candidates working professionals in a registered industry or company with a minimum of one year regular working experience are eligible for the admissions

If candidates fail to confirm online filled application form as per the mode selected either by E-scrutiny or physical scrutiny mode, his/her applications will be rejected and their names will not appear in the merit list prepared for the purpose of admission for both CAP as well as Non-CAP process.