Discontinuation of morning flight to Hyderabad financially burdens passengers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The IndiGo morning flight from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Hyderabad has been discontinued from Tuesday. As a result, only an evening flight is now available for passengers travelling to Hyderabad.

This marks the third flight service to be discontinued from the city in the past one and a half years. With just one flight operating per day, ticket prices for Hyderabad are now ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000, causing inconvenience to regular travellers.

Citing operational reasons, the airline has announced that the service (of morning flight) will remain cancelled from July 1 to October 25, 2025. Due to this suspension, passengers can no longer make same-day round trips to Hyderabad. Only an evening flight remains operational, meaning that travellers heading to Hyderabad will now be forced to stay overnight. Attempts to contact IndiGo officials for clarification were unsuccessful.

Sharp decline in air connectivity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was witnessing over 7,000 air passengers per month travelling to and from Hyderabad. With the cancellation of this morning’s flight, the number of passengers able to travel between the two cities by air is expected to drop by nearly 50 per cent.

Previous flight cancellations

This is the third flight service to be discontinued from the city. Earlier, Ahmedabad flight was cancelled in December 2024; Nagpur–Lucknow flight ended in March 2025 and now, IndiGo's Hyderabad morning flight has been suspended.

Memorandum to airline

Sunit Kothari, President of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) said, “ The suspension of Hyderabad (morning) flight is completely unacceptable. It has caused a rise in ticket prices and feels like a punitive move against loyal passengers who have supported IndiGo consistently. A formal memorandum has been submitted to IndiGo. This decision undermines customer trust.”