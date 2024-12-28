'Disha Swarajya' documentary wins award in Italy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The documentary 'Disha Swarajya' (Towards Self Governance), directed by Virendra Valsangkar, a teacher from Leonardo da Vinci School of Design, MGM University, was honoured with the 'Audience Award' at the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival held in Italy.

The documentary was screened at the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival. The festival is organised every year and showcases Indian films. This year, the festival was held in Florence, Italy.

The documentary is in Marathi and is directed by director Virendra Valsangkar and produced by Vidarbha Bhoodan Gramdan Sahyog Samiti. The documentary has also been selected for the ensuing Jaipur International Film Festival.

Documentary based on villagers' rights over water & forest

Mendha (Lekha) is a small village in Gadchiroli district. These villagers came together and gained rights over the water, and forest land around its village. In this way, it has become the first village in India to get forest rights. This documentary 'Disha Swarajya' tells the story of this village's struggle.