Dispute between Gujarat and Maharashtra delays water project

Gadkari appealed to work together for completion of water projects

Aurangabad, April 24:

A major water project in the upper region of Godavari river has been sanctioned for Maharashtra and Gujarat when I was the union water resources minister. There is some controversy in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the scheme, said union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

He was speaking to the media after attending a programme of NHAI in the city. Gadkari said that when he was union minister for water resources, there were 23 disputes over water in different States. Out of which 18 disputes were settled. But the dispute between Gujarat and Maharashtra was a bit sidelined. All must take initiative for this scheme. If this scheme is completed then Jayakwadi Dam will be 100 per cent full. Moreover, Marathwada will also benefit greatly.

He mentioned that 16 water projects were funded from Baliraja and Prime Minister irrigation scheme in Marathwada by the water conservation department. Meanwhile, Gujarat has a claim on Damanganga and some rivers, but as no decision has been taken yet regarding the allocation of additional water, there are difficulties in getting that water towards Marathwada.

Water from Marathwada is being diverted

The water coming to Marathwada is being diverted. The 3.42 TMC of water from Par-Godavari scheme for Karanjavan and Punegaon schemes, 7.12 TMC from Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari scheme and 5.05 TMC of water from Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari scheme to increase irrigation in Gangapur dam area is suspected of being used in Nashik area only. From this, 15.60 TMC of water proposed for Marathwada has been diverted to Nashik and Gujarat areas. The public representatives and the people of the region need to put a stop to this practice. It is doubtful that Marathwada will get the water coming from the upper Vaitarna and Ulhas river sub-basin, said Dr Shankar Nagre, former expert member Marathwada Statutory Development Board.