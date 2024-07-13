Dispute of Rs 9L leads to kidnapping of company officials

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to a financial dispute, two employees of a company were kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday night. However, the active MIDC Waluj police, with the help of Dhule police, succeeded in capturing the three kidnappers and subsequently rescued the two kidnapped employees.

Why kidnapping?

Suresh Manku Yadav (age 47, resident of Gujarat) works as a mediator in the trading business at Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales and Services (situated in MIDC Waluj). Yadav was selling the industrial products to Gujarat-based Basheer Anwar Belim. Recently, Trinity Mahalasa faced inconvenience as its supplier company stopped supplying goods to it. As a result, Yadav stopped receiving goods from Trinity Mahalasa, despite having paid an advance of Rs 9 lakh to the company. Due to the money being stuck, Yadav discussed the matter with Basheer Belim and Chetan Vasiya to recover his advance money. He hatched a plan to kidnap the company’s employees with the help of Belim and Vasiya and take them to Gujarat to recover the money.

Alertness during the struggle

Around 9.30 pm, on Friday, Trinity Company’s deputy manager Sandeep Waghmare and engineer Mahesh Bhadane were spotted near Akar Company in the industrial area. Yadav and his accomplice, showing a knife, forcibly made them sit in a car (bearing number GJ-36-AC-9281) and kidnapped them. During this struggle, Sandeep Waghmare managed to contact the senior officials of the company via mobile phone and informing them that Suresh Yadav has kidnapped and is taking them to Gujarat.

Cinematic chase during midnight

Company’s accountant Siddheshwar Shere then informed MIDC Waluj Police Inspector Krishna Shinde about the incident. He then contacted Dhule police, informing them that two employees were being kidnapped in a car from MIDC Waluj to Gujarat. Around 1.30 am, with the help of Dhule police, the kidnappers’ car was intercepted in a cinematic style, and company’s Waghmare and Bhadane were safely rescued.

Subsequently, the accused Yadav, Belim, and Vasiya (age 37, all residents of Gujarat) were apprehended. This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of the Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Nitin Bagate, and Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Deshmukh by Police Inspector Krishna Shinde and team members Navab Shaikh, Dheeraj Kabaliye, Nitin Iname, Samadhan Patil, Ajinath Jadhav, Balasaheb Andhale, and Rajabhau Kolhe.