Distinguished authors honored with MSP's book awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) bestowed its coveted book awards in a ceremony held at Nandapurkar Auditorium on Sunday. Senior literary publisher Baba Bhand graced the event as the awards were presented to winners in various categories. Dr Sesha Rao Mohite, chairman of the award selection committee, principal Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of MSP, Dr Dada Gore, acting president and Kundlik Atkare.

Awards were distributed to recipients, each receiving cash, mementos, and bouquets. The winners expressed their gratitude and shared insights into their works. Dr Bhawan Mahajan received the Narhar Kurundkar Literary Award for his novel "Looking for the Road," reflecting on personal experiences and challenges. Vishwas Wasekar was honored with the MB Chitnis Literary Award for his collection of poems, "Kavyaswa," highlighting his connection with MSP.

The Kusumtai Deshmukh poetry award was presented to poet Azim Nawaz Rahi for the anthology "Talmi Chi Taal," symbolizing his deep-rooted bond with the literary organization. Dr Vijay Deshmukh, recipient of the Kumar Deshmukh Theater Award, shared his joy for being recognized by his native land for his play "Chal Aish Kar Le" Nathya Samhita.

Datta Dange was acknowledged with the Kumar Deshmukh Memorial Award for his contributions to the literary world through 'Esap' publishing house.