Distribution of artificial limbs to specially-abled on Nov 27

Camp organised in collaboration with ‘Sadhu Vaswani Mission’ Pune on the birth centenary of senior freedom fighter Jawaharlalji Darda.

Aurangabad:

In commemoration of the birth centenary year of Jawaharlalji Darda, senior freedom fighter and founding editor of Lokmat Group, artificial limbs will be distributed to specially-abled persons during the artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot) camp to be organised on November 27 at Regal Lawns, Lokmat Bhavan.

A camp was organized by 'Sadhu Vaswani' Mission Pune at the Regal Lawn of Lokmat on October 2. People from different areas of the district and throughout Marathwada had given measurements to get artificial limbs. Artificial hand and feet distribution will be done from 9 am. With the collaboration of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune since 2015, more than 5000 people have been benefited with artificial limbs.

A total of 10 camps are being organized across the state to commemorate the birth centenary year of senior freedom fighter and founding editor of Lokmat Group Jawaharlalji Darda. A camp was organized in Wardha at the beginning of this month, while the upcoming camp will be held in Parbhani on December 4.

