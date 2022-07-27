District admin issues alert for 43 villages due to possible flooding

Auangabad, July 27:

The district administration on Wednesday issued an alert for 43 villages which are located on the bank of the river in three tehsils because of possible flooding on releasing more water from Jayakwadi dam.

The dam has water storage up to 91.57 per cent till today and it is receiving water at a speed of 1,985 cusecs.

Water is being released at a speed of 30,435 cusecs from the dam in Godavari river basin. A total of 18 gates were lifted completely while gates from 10 to 27 were lifted partially.

As water is arriving at a high speed continuously, the administration alerted the villages located on the bank of the river at Paithan, Gangapur and Vaijapur for possible flooding due to more water release.

The district recorded 7.7 mm of rainfall on July 26 and 27 (until morning). Sun was not sighted for three days between July 8 and 20. There was continuous rain light to heavy for 17 days.

Loss of human being & cattle

A total of nine persons, including six from lightning, lost their lives at various places during the rainy seasons till today. The remaining three persons were washed away in the flood. The Government provided Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kith and kin of each victim. Also, 22 animals were killed in the district.

Loss of property

A total of 32 incidents of house, wall, and ceiling collapses were reported at different places in the district. Most of them were built from clay.

74 mm excess rainfall recorded

The district recorded 74 mm excess rainfall in June and July months compared to average rainfall. The estimated rainfall of the district should be 257 mm while it registered 331 mm rainfall. There are still 64 days of monsoon season left. Farmers fear of loss of crops if there is excess rainfall in the coming days.

The annual average rainfall of the district is 581. This means the district received 56 per cent (331 mm) rainfall compared to the annual average.