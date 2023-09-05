District admin receives Rs 654 Cr proposal for Cabinet meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cabinet meeting will be held in the city on September 16 in view of the backlog of various schemes and projects in Marathwada.

A meeting of all the departments which come under the control of district administration was held on Tuesday. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey chaired the meeting. The proposals of 653 crore were presented in the meeting.

The Water Conservation and Irrigation Department will present the proposal on September 12 after taking review of backlog projects of the district and the region. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has submitted a separate proposal.

The Women and Child Development Department has given a proposal seeking funds for the silk cluster, the Health Department for the new building and the Sports Department for facilities at the Divisional Sports Complex.

Scheme-wise some of the proposals with fund is as follows;

--District Silk Cluster--------------Rs 25 crore

--Construction works in 723 Anganwadis--Rs 181 crore

--Facilities at Sports Complex---Rs 50.46 crore

--14 buildings constructions in GMCH---Rs 397 crore