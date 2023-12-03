District collector reviews works of Kham river basin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District collector Astik Kumar Pandey on Sunday took a review of works being done to bring back the past glory of Kham River.

It may be noted that the river basin was in a very bad state during the pre-Covid situation. The basin remained flooded in monsoon mostly.

The then administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Pandey, started works to bring the glory of the river without using any penny from the coffers of the civic body.

He joined hands with a Non-Governmental Organisation run by Natasha Zarine for the initiative. A beautiful park was developed in just a few days.

Various development works done in the river were dedicated by the then Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

The CSMC was given the responsibility of collecting materials from demolished properties for the project. A total of seven km long basin of the river got its splendour.

Retired Ward Officer Asadullah Khan with the help of some employees worked day and night and the stone pitching work of 12 km was done in the river basin. Because of this, the water of the recent unseasonal rains did not stop anywhere. A weir was developed from the point of view of keeping water clean. Current administrator G Sreekanth continued the initiative. Many works were completed in the river basin during the last one year.

District collector Pandey suddenly visited the river basis and inspected different development works. He lauded the works being done by G Sreekanth.