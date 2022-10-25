District collectorate to resume e-office after 2yrs

The collector said that the online process (e-office) will accelerate the movement of files from one table to another. It will not pile up on one table for a long time. Nobody can hold the file without any valid reason. Hence all the files submitted online will be cleared within a stipulated period.

The e-office will enable us to know the exact status of the file, and its location (on the table of which officer) and measure after how many days it reached the table of the collector for approval after its submission. All these updates will be available immediately in the e-office system.

In past, it used to take around a week or less than it for a file to move from the table of the resident deputy collector to the former collector Chaudhary. He had taken the e-steps to bring transparency to the functioning. Meanwhile, Pandey confirmed that he has instructed the section concerned about starting the e-office system.