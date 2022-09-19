District corona meter on Monday

Total Patients: 1,71,782 Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01) Total Discharged: 1,68,006 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

Total Patients: 1,71,782

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,68,006

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 26

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,92,430

First Dose: 30,51,205

Second Dose: 23,88,363

Precaution Dose: 2,52,862

