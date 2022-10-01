District corona meter on Saturday
Total Patients: 1,71,860 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00) Total Discharged: 1,68,082 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,860
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,68,082
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 30
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,10,165
First Dose: 30,53,251
Second Dose: 23,93,256