District to achieve development through cooperation of all: Guardian Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state EGS and district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre said, “We will achieve the path of development in the district through coordination of all elements of the society in this Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of Indian Independence).”

Bhumre was addressing the main flag hoisting function organised on Independence Day anniversary celebrations at the divisional commissionerate on Tuesday (August 15).

The guardian minister said,“ Large number of people are benefitting through various government schemes in the district. The farmers and common people from rural parts of the district are taking benefit through horticulture and EGS schemes. The exhibitions are being conducted to promote industries. The stress is on generating employment. Meanwhile, I appeal to the new age voters to register their names to empower democracy.”

The leader of opposition MLC Ambadas Danve, MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat, divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad, collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Sreekant, Zilla Parishad CEO Dr. Vikas Meena, special Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohia, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwania along with key officers from different administration offices, freedom fighters, families of martyred jawans and social workers were present on the occasion. The guardian minister also interacted with the freedom fighters, public representatives and dignitaries on the occasion.

The political tension between the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction and UBT faction was seen at the divisional commissionerate on the occasion. As soon as Bhumre arrived at the venue, former MP Chandrakant Khaire left the venue. Before leaving Khaire was heard saying that the guardian minister is appointed in an unconstitutional way. Bhumre also made critical comments saying Khaire’s action is an insult to Independence Day celebration.

Felicitation of cops

The police officials and personnel including senior police inspector (Crime Branch) Sandeep Gurme, Govind Rathod, Chandrasekhar Deokar, Subhash Tayade, Rajendra Deokar, Kailas Chaudhari, Prahlad Shinde and Manish Mugdal were feted on the occasion. The guardian minister also feted Shubham Dhoot (Vihamandwa- Paithan) for being awarded with Rashtriya Yuva Puraskar. The wife of martyred soldier Hrishikesh Bochare, Priyanka Bochare, was also feted with presentation of citation. The minister also released the annual issue published by the degree and diploma students of Fine Arts.

The guardian minister also flagged off the ‘Chitrarath’ to create awareness and inform youths about Marathwada Muktisangram under ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh.’ The decorative vehicle will be visiting every circle in the district to create awareness. It will collect 156 ‘kalash’ of soil for Amrut Vatika and send it to Delhi.