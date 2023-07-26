District to have two freight stations soon

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move that is set to benefit industrialists and the business fraternity, the South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has announced plans to develop two new freight stations in the district. The old freight station, located in the backyard of the city's railway station, will be relocated to Daulatabad, while a second station will be constructed in Karmad.

The development of these new freight stations is expected to give a boost to the transportation of goods to and from different parts of the city.

Essential commodities such as sugar, wheat, rice, onions, three-wheelers, and more are regularly transported from the city to other parts of the country, while the city also receives a variety of products including fertilisers from different regions.

The construction of these new freight stations in close proximity to industrial sectors is expected to be a boon for industrialists and business owners, who will benefit from the increased efficiency and convenience of transporting their goods.

Additionally, the old freight station's relocation is necessary due to the rapid expansion of the city and the increased hindrances to truck transportation caused by the surrounding residential areas. Meanwhile, the construction of pitline is underway and there are plans to undertake a major revamp at the local railway station for the benefit of passengers in future.

Divisional Railway Manager (SCR, Nanded Division), Neeti Sarkar, confirmed that the relocation of the old freight station to Daulatabad and the development of a new station in Karmad-Dinegaon is part of a broader plan to develop new freight stations in the SCR's jurisdiction. If the freight stations are situated close to the industrial estates then it will be convenient for them to transport their products, she said.