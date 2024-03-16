District to witness Lok Sabha polls on May 13

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Lok Sabha (LS) election in Aurangabad constituency will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. Hence the district collector Dilip Swami will be announcing the details about the code of conduct for LS polls on March 17 at 11.30 am.

There are 30.31 lakh registered voters in the district. It includes 10 lakh voters from the Jalna-Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, the strength of voters seems to have increased after the election department prepared the draft of the voter list in January. Hence the final list mentioning the total number of male and female voters will be declared on Sunday.

There are 41,277 voters in the district who will be casting their vote for the first time in their lives. The figure includes Rs 31,000 from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency and the remaining voters are from the Jalna-Aurangabad constituency.

Meanwhile, all the government vehicles provided to the public representatives through various offices

have been taken back into possession in the district as soon as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the code of conduct for LS polls and its implementation. The vehicles have been handed over to the Protocol Section.

Karad left the vehicle

It so happened that the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was in Khandala (Vaijapur tehsil) to attend a marriage function. On knowing about the code of conduct, Karad handed over the government vehicle to the concerned section at 4.15 pm as per the protocol norms.

Meanwhile, Karad has inaugurated the new branches of the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank in Vaijapur tehsil’s Khandala, Loni (Khurd), Janephal, and Gangapur town.