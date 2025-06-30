District villages gear up for Swachh Bharat Evaluation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) 2025, all 870 gram panchayats and 1,299 villages in the district will be evaluated for cleanliness by August 15. The focus will be on actual usage of sanitation facilities, plastic-free practices, and public awareness.

Villages are now actively working to improve hygiene, aiming to shine like mirrors and secure top rankings under the 1,000-point Swachh Survekshan Gramin survey. AIIMS has been appointed as the national nodal agency to conduct surprise inspections. Schools, anganwadis, panchayat offices, toilets, water sources, compost pits, and plastic segregation centres will be closely reviewed. Household surveys will also influence scores.

Inspection Areas:

• 120 pts: Observation of waste management

• 100 pts: Community involvement

• 240 pts: Sanitation infrastructure usage

• 540 pts: Physical inspections & feedback

Cleanest villages and panchayats will be honoured at state and national levels. Officials urge locals to participate and take pride in transforming their villages.