Diversion in traffic to and from Ellora

-Changes in place on February 27-28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of various countries have come to the city for the G20 meetings. These members will visit Ellora Caves on February 28. Therefore, there have been changes in traffic from 12 midnight on February 27 to 12 am on February 28.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Maneesh Kalwaniya, Ellora Caves and village are on the national highway. Therefore, heavy and light traffic is heavy on this highway. There is a possibility of traffic congestion during the visit of the G20 delegation. Taking this into consideration, traffic going to Ellora-Kannad via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Daulatabad will pass from Kannad via Daulatabad T- point-Kasabkheda-Ellora. Traffic coming towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Ellora-Khultabad-Daulatabad will be diverted from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Ellora-Kasabkheda-Daulabatad T-point. Vehicles plying from Phulambri-Khulatabad-Ellora route will proceed to Ellora via Phulambri-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nagarnaka-Daulatabad T Point-Kasabkheda. He added that the traffic going to Ellora-Khulatabad-Phulambri will go from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Phulambri via Ellora-Kasabkheda-Daulatabad T Point. The police have appealed to motorists to take note of this traffic change and follow the rules.