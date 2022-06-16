Divisional Commissioner orders audit of ESRs in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 16:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar today reviewed the water supply made by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) through all elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city. Hence to get rid of water scarcity, the divisional commissioner has decided upon conducting an audit of the water supply through each ESR.

Earlier, the administration appointed 31 senior officers from different government departments as guardians to keep a vigil on ESRs and sought an observation report from them. Of all, 22 guardian officers submitted the revealing that the percentage of water theft is 50-60 pc through illegal connections.

It may be noted that the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had assigned the responsibility of resolving the water problem of the city to Kendrekar. Now, under audit of ESRs, each of the 31 senior officers will conduct a thorough survey and jot down details like as where their respective ESR is receiving water; the thirst of how many persons are being quenched through the water supply; the number of areas/wards benefitting through ESR; the total quantity of water-filled each day in ESR; different types of problems emerging in the water supply; the number of water connections on each distribution pipeline; the number of legal and illegal connections etc. Meanwhile, the AMC and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) have been alerted about the audit.

The deputy director (Municipal Administration) Alice Pore said,” The micro-planning is underway to make improvements in the existing situation. There are many leakages in the internal water distribution pipelines. As per the report of guardian officers, there are 60 per cent illegal water connections in the city. They underlined that it should be regularised instead of severing the connection. The leakages have to be sealed on priority. Meanwhile, the areas receiving water supply for 24 hours then a new distribution chart will be made and the supply will be made to them on the gap of 4-5 days.”

Plumbers demand security

The plumber association today has urged the AMC officers to provide security to them as sometimes they are pushed into the illegal water connections issue through pressure.

Acting upon the directives of Kendrekar, the AMC’s additional commissioner B B Nemane, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale and executive engineer (water supply) Hemant Kolhe held a meeting with all the plumbers, petty contractors, AMC’s junior engineers and sectional engineers. The AMC told the plumbers to inform the AMC about the illegal connections. It is then the plumbers expressed their fear of harm to them. Meanwhile, the process of granting new water connections will be simplified soon, assured the civic officers in the meeting.