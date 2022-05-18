Divisional commissioner to finalise primary draft plan

Aurangabad, May 18:

The district administration is planning to hold the elections of three municipal corporations, eight Zilla Parishad and 46 municipal councils in Marathwada. Preparations are underway at the administrative level for holding simultaneous elections in all these places. The divisional commissioner will soon approve the primary draft plan for the elections.

The nodal officers in the divisional commissioner and the district collector office will have to submit a report on all these processes to the Election Commission. The preparation for holding elections gained pace after the Supreme Court ordered the holding of elections of the municipal corporations, ZPs and municipal council.

Sources said that there is no clarity yet about holding the elections in the monsoon season. According to the schedule given by the commission, all district collectors will have to submit the primary draft plan of wards in ZP and Panchayat Samitis between May 23-31 to the divisional commissioner. The commissioner will approve the draft ward structure on May 31.

Thereafter, on June 2, the notification of primary draft formation will be announced by the collector. He will also accept the objections and suggestions between June 2-6. The divisional commissioner will hear the objections till June 22 and finalize the composition of the group. Ward composition will be published in the Gazette on June 27. This whole process is happening in the rainy season.